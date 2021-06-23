2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot multiple times on Cleveland’s West Side

Man shot on Cleveland's West Side.
Man shot on Cleveland's West Side.(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot on the city’s West Side late Tuesday afternoon.

EMS and Police were called to 1520 West 116th right before 5 pm.

The 20-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland Police.

Police are investigating the shooting.

19 news will have more information when it becomes available.

