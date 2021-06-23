Man shot multiple times on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot on the city’s West Side late Tuesday afternoon.

EMS and Police were called to 1520 West 116th right before 5 pm.

The 20-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland Police.

Police are investigating the shooting.

