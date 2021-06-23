2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man with dementia missing from Solon

Man with dementia missing from Solon.
Man with dementia missing from Solon.(Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Gerald Wolf drove away from his doctor’s appointment in Solon this morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The incident took place at 8:40 a.m. on Louise Drive in Solon.

He is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is 78-years-old, 5-foot-6, and weighs 160 pounds.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2007 Honda Accord with the plate number EGW6567.

Call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171.

Man with dementia missing from Solon.
Man with dementia missing from Solon.(Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Mitchell Trubisky
Mitchell Trubisky
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 323 new COVID-19 cases
19 Health Alert
Dangerous and deadly weed begins blooming across parts of Ohio
A southwestern Ohio school district’s controversial policy allowing teachers and other staff...
Armed staff policy at Butler County school district illegal, Ohio Supreme Court says