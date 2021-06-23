SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Gerald Wolf drove away from his doctor’s appointment in Solon this morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The incident took place at 8:40 a.m. on Louise Drive in Solon.

He is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is 78-years-old, 5-foot-6, and weighs 160 pounds.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2007 Honda Accord with the plate number EGW6567.

Call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171.

Man with dementia missing from Solon. (Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)

