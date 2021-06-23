2 Strong 4 Bullies
McDonald’s to launch customer loyalty program July 9

(Source: CNN)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITED STATES (WOIO) - Starting next month, McDonald’s customers will be able to earn points for their purchases.

The company will kick off the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program on July 8, the company announced Tuesday.

Customers will enroll via the McDonald’s app and will earn 100 points for each dollar spent. The company will give participants 1,500 points for enrolling - enough to get a cheeseburger or a vanilla cone.

Participants will be able to redeem points for menu items: 3,000 points will get you a 6-piece chicken McNugget or an iced coffee, 4,500 earns a sausage McMuffin or a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, and 6,000 a Big Mac or a Happy Meal.

