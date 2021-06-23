Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of CDR Merle James Smith, @USCG (retired). Smith was second African American to receive an appointment to the Academy and the first to graduate. pic.twitter.com/0olvfx5qWA — U.S. Coast Guard Academy (@USCGAcademy) June 21, 2021

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.