Mitchell Trubisky football camp a big hit in Mentor
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a year off, the Mitchell Trubisky football camp is bigger than ever.
Trubisky, the former Mentor High star, was on the field Wednesday to kick off the 3-day event.
About 170 campers attended, ranging from grades one through six.
Mentor head coach Matt Gray ran the camp with a series of volunteer coaches.
Trubisky, Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2012, is also getting married over the July 4 weekend.
He’ll begin training camp with his new team, the Buffalo Bills, next month.
