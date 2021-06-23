Mitchell Trubisky football camp a big hit in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a year off, the Mitchell Trubisky football camp is bigger than ever.

Trubisky, the former Mentor High star, was on the field Wednesday to kick off the 3-day event.

About 170 campers attended, ranging from grades one through six.

Mentor head coach Matt Gray ran the camp with a series of volunteer coaches.

Trubisky, Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2012, is also getting married over the July 4 weekend.

He’ll begin training camp with his new team, the Buffalo Bills, next month.

