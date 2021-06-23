2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mitchell Trubisky football camp a big hit in Mentor

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a year off, the Mitchell Trubisky football camp is bigger than ever.

Trubisky, the former Mentor High star, was on the field Wednesday to kick off the 3-day event.

About 170 campers attended, ranging from grades one through six.

Mentor head coach Matt Gray ran the camp with a series of volunteer coaches.

Trubisky, Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2012, is also getting married over the July 4 weekend.

He’ll begin training camp with his new team, the Buffalo Bills, next month.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of the team's...
Tribe lose another pitcher; Aaron Civale out 4-5 weeks with injured finger
Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game...
Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians
The 2021NBA Draft Lottery was Tuesday night. Detroit, Houston and Cleveland won the top three...
Cavs to pick 3rd in NBA Draft
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in...
5 years ago this week Cleveland celebrated our first NBA championship