Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure shifted east of Ohio. This will allow the air mass to warm. The wind has shifted to more of a southerly component. Some clouds around today. I’ll word it as partly cloudy. We could go mostly cloudy for a time later this afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s. Not as chilly tonight as we dip into the 50s to around 60 degrees overnight. A warm day tomorrow as we surge in the 80s during the afternoon. Mostly sunny sky. Humidity not too bad. A fantastic summer day. The humidity does begin to climb on Friday. Increasing clouds. There is a risk of a few afternoon showers and storms along and west of the I-71 with a system lurking west of Ohio. High temperatures Friday well in the 80s with a strong south wind. The weekend looks unsettled.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.