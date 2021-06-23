2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio governor introduces program intended to help law enforcement agencies with recruitment

FILE - Cleveland police recruits sworn in
FILE - Cleveland police recruits sworn in(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced a pilot program on Wednesday that is meant to help law enforcement agencies recruit and educate more qualified individuals.

The need for more “highly-qualified” recruits came after Gov. DeWine said police chiefs and officers expressed concerned that fewer people are coming forward to serve in law enforcement.

Under the “College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program,” agencies would be partnered with higher education institutions to recruit more qualified candidates, including minorities and women, into public safety careers.

Criminal justice majors in school will receive education in the classroom as well as real-life experience from a law enforcement mentor, Gov. DeWine explained.

Cedarville University and Central State University are the first two institutions that will participate in the pilot program.

Gov. DeWine was joined by multiple criminal justice experts and representatives from area law enforcement agencies.

