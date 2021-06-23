Ohio governor introduces program intended to help law enforcement agencies with recruitment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced a pilot program on Wednesday that is meant to help law enforcement agencies recruit and educate more qualified individuals.

The need for more “highly-qualified” recruits came after Gov. DeWine said police chiefs and officers expressed concerned that fewer people are coming forward to serve in law enforcement.

Under the “College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program,” agencies would be partnered with higher education institutions to recruit more qualified candidates, including minorities and women, into public safety careers.

Criminal justice majors in school will receive education in the classroom as well as real-life experience from a law enforcement mentor, Gov. DeWine explained.

Cedarville University and Central State University are the first two institutions that will participate in the pilot program.

Gov. DeWine was joined by multiple criminal justice experts and representatives from area law enforcement agencies.

