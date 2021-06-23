2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s $300 supplemental unemployment payments end this weekend

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.
Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The final federal supplemental unemployment payments of $300 will be distributed this week in Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously set June 26 as the date the state will opt out of the extra weekly payments authorized under the American Rescue Plan.

“When this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was to slow it’s spread through social distancing, masking, and sanitization,” Gov. DeWine said. “That is no longer the case. That is no longer our only tool in this fight. This assistance was always intended to be temporary.”

The governor previously said the weekly payout, in some cases, is “discouraging” some Ohioans from returning to work.

