CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition just before midnight Tuesday, Cleveland EMS said.

The boy was taken to the hospital following a crash on West 65th Street and Clark Avenue.

A 19 News crew saw an SUV flipped over at the scene.

What lead to the crash isn’t known at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.