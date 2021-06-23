Willoughby Swensons to open July 19

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughbians rejoice! The Swensons Drive-In will be open in less than a month.

In March, the company celebrated the groundbreaking at 34725 Euclid Ave, Willoughby by giving away 100 Galley Boy burgers.

Starting July 19, you’ll be able to purchase one at that location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.