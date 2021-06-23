Willoughby Swensons to open July 19
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughbians rejoice! The Swensons Drive-In will be open in less than a month.
In March, the company celebrated the groundbreaking at 34725 Euclid Ave, Willoughby by giving away 100 Galley Boy burgers.
Starting July 19, you’ll be able to purchase one at that location.
Willoughby… who’s ready!? 🚨 Opening day: 7/19. What’s your first order? pic.twitter.com/c944156mUo— Swensons Drive-In (@SwensonsDriveIn) June 22, 2021
