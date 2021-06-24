2 Strong 4 Bullies
Boxes of overdose-reversing antidotes to be installed at locations throughout Cuyahoga County

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Boxes filled with Naloxone, an antidote also known as Narcan used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, will soon be installed at locations throughout Cuyahoga County.

The MetroHealth System and the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County have partnered to install the opioid rescue kits at select locations, which will include public buildings, hunger centers, homeless shelters, and other places in an effort to reduce opiate-related overdoses.

The “NaloxBoxes” resemble AED defibrillators typically found in public buildings and contain two doses of the Narcan nasal spray.

“Making Naloxone easily available in the community will save lives,” Dr. Joan Papp, director of MetroHealth’s Office of Opioid Safety. “Anyone can turn their life around with treatment but first, they have to survive their overdose.”

Distribution of the boxes, with a goal of eventually totalling up to 100 throughout Cuyahoga County, will begin on Wednesday with participating locations including the B. Riley Sober House, Bishop Cosgrove Center and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

