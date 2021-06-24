2 Strong 4 Bullies
Case Western Reserve University hosts Cleveland mayoral candidates forum

CWRU
CWRU((Source: CWRU))
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University is hosting a Cleveland mayoral candidate’s forum today on criminal justice reform and federal consent decree.

According to the press release, this is a time where communities across the country are grappling with the need for police reform and voters want to know what positions the local political candidates are taking.

The Cleveland Community Police Commission and Case Western Reserve University School of Law are co-sponsoring the forum to provide the candidates an opportunity to share their ideas with members of the community.

The event is taking place via Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24.

Candidates will be asked questions about how they envision the Cleveland Division of Police can best serve the needs of the community, in particular youth and Black and Brown residents, according to the press release.

Those confirmed to attend are Justin Bibb, Ross DiBello, Council member Basheer Jones, Council President Kevin Kelley, Zach Reed, Landry Simmons, Jr., and state senator Sandra Williams.

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich was also invited.

There is no cost to attend the forum and it is open to the public.

Click here to register.

