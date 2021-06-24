Cleveland Heights woman beaten after being hit in car accident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tamika Ivy feels lucky to be alive and by all accounts, she is exactly that after being beaten following a traffic accident last Friday in Shaker Heights.

“They left me for dead,” Ivy said.

Ivy was turning from Chagrin Boulevard onto Chelton when the suspect backing out of a driveway hit her car, she does not remember what happened next but a host of witnesses told police what happened.

“The guy hit me, I fell to the ground, I was unconscious and they were beating me, kicking me in my head,” she said.

Unconscious, Ivy woke up the following morning with severe facial cuts, a concussion, and short-term memory loss that she hopes will alleviate soon but doctors have made no promises.

Despite all that, she has a sense that she is lucky to be alive.

“The cop told me you didn’t see the body cam, you were dead to us, they thought I was dead,” Ivy said.

One suspect has turned himself in and it is unclear at this point if there is a second suspect.

Ivy still has no memory of what happened and admits that she is not sure when she will be able to go out in public again without being afraid.

Still, she is conflicted about the punishment in store for the young men who beat her.

“They did me bad, but do I want their life taken away from them, I don’t know, I think they still have a chance,” she said.

Ivy knows for sure that she is grateful to the people in that Shaker Heights neighborhood who quickly called the police and were willing to help identify the suspects.

