Cleveland police identify man who attacked woman working at St. Augustine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the 50-year-old man who attacked a St. Augustine office manager inside the church rectory.

William Douglas Fields, of Lakewood, is listed as the suspect in a report from Cleveland police. He’s facing charges of felonious assault, according to the report.

Doris Everetts, of Cleveland, was inside the church rectory around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday when Fields assaulted her, she said.

Everetts, 56, suffered a concussion, cut on her face, jaw fracture and bruises.

She said Fields previously worked for St. Augustine and currently works with the church as a Catholic Charities bus driver. She told police she’s known him for 10 years.

Everetts believes the assault was connected to a pay dispute, she said. “His pay may have gotten cut, and evidently he thought I was the cause of it,” she told 19 News in an interview after the attack.

Fields stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, according to the report. He weighs 240 pounds. He has green eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown shirt, the report said.

Father O’Donnell, the Pastor at St. Augustine, said Fields has a history of threats and violent behavior. He is now banned from church property.

Everetts said she hopes Fields will do the right thing, “I hope he turns himself in and gets the help he needs.”

Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 with information about this incident.

