Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to additional charges of rape, gross sexual imposition

Matthew Piter (Source: WOIO)
Matthew Piter (Source: WOIO)(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer accused of sexually attacking two women was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning.

Matthew Piter pleaded not guilty to additional charges of rape and gross sexual imposition for allegedly attacking a woman in May of 2017.

Piter was just indicted on these new charges on June 1.

Piter was indicted in January 2020 for allegedly raping a woman he met on the Tinder app in October 2019.

The victim told police they went to dinner and then back to his house, where the assault allegedly took place.

2019 victim tells Cleveland police she was choked while being sexually assaulted

Piter graduated from the Cleveland police academy in May 2017 as part of the 136th Class.

He remains out on bond and will be back in court on July 8.

