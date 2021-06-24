Cleveland’s faith-based community hosting ‘Day of Kindness’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re the recipient of a random act of kindness Friday, it may be connected to The Federation of Network Ministries.

For weeks, churches and their allies have carried out various missions as part of the “Black Heritage, Love, & Kindess” month.

The Federation of Network Ministries is hosting a "Day of Kindness" Saturday, June 26. (The Federation of Network Ministries | Day of Kindness)

“We’re using this as a declaration that love and kindness can be one of the most powerful, powerful tools that we can use as residents, to bring our communities back, to improve, and to increase the social morale,” said Dr. Andrew Clark Sr., chief organizer of The Federation of Network Ministries and pastor of Holy Trinity Church and Cultural Arts Center.

On June 26, various community players will be serving lunch to Cleveland police officers in the 3rd and 4th Districts. The group is also going to be washing the police officers’ squad cars.

“We want to cut through all of this negative energy in hopes that this will also serve as a seed of kindness and their ability to police the community,” Clark said.

The free car washes and lunch for officers is at Holy Trinity Church and Cultural Arts Center at 7211 Woodland Avenue in Cleveland. It goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.