DeWine pushes vaccination for Ohio youths ages 12 to 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update Thursday morning on efforts to vaccinate youths ages 12 to 17.

The state health department is working with schools, youth clubs and summer food service programs to offer vaccination opportunities for teenagers.

So far, 231,000 12-17 year-olds have started the vaccination process in Ohio. We are working hard to make sure other students in this age range have the opportunity to get their #COVID19 vaccine before school begins in the fall.⬇ pic.twitter.com/IbDUPs5ZeS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 24, 2021

Another focus is on family doctors and pediatricians, DeWine said, due to their developed relationships with youths and families. “If any pediatrician out there does not have the vaccine, and you want the vaccine, we want to provide that to you,” he said in a news conference.

DeWine also announced the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at all Jobs and Family Services locations.

About 200 school districts plan to offer the COVID-19 vaccine this summer before a return to the classroom.

