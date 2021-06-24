2 Strong 4 Bullies
DeWine pushes vaccination for Ohio youths ages 12 to 17

A teenager receives their COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday morning, the Ohio governor provided an update on the state's effort to vaccinate youths.
A teenager receives their COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday morning, the Ohio governor provided an update on the state’s effort to vaccinate youths.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update Thursday morning on efforts to vaccinate youths ages 12 to 17.

The state health department is working with schools, youth clubs and summer food service programs to offer vaccination opportunities for teenagers.

Another focus is on family doctors and pediatricians, DeWine said, due to their developed relationships with youths and families. “If any pediatrician out there does not have the vaccine, and you want the vaccine, we want to provide that to you,” he said in a news conference.

DeWine also announced the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at all Jobs and Family Services locations.

About 200 school districts plan to offer the COVID-19 vaccine this summer before a return to the classroom.

