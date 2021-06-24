Explosion of complaints over illegal fireworks in Cleveland and beyond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, 19 News is once again receiving several complaints about illegal fireworks being shot off throughout residential neighborhoods in Cleveland and beyond.

“They almost set my garage on fire last night and they’re aiming the fireworks at my property,” said Cheryl Ivory, who reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter Tipline. “They don’t need to [shoot] them because they’re dangerous. It’s dangerous to the community and police need to be observant of what they’re doing.”

In Ohio, setting off consumer fireworks is currently illegal.

Under current law, fireworks purchased in Ohio must be taken out of the state within 48 hours of purchase and can’t be set off here.

Earlier this month, the Ohio Senate passed a bill that would allow residents to possess and set off consumer-grade fireworks within the state.

Senate Bill 113 is headed to the Ohio House of Representatives.

On Cleveland’s Longmead Avenue, Paul and Tracey Yurko said their typically quiet neighborhood has been inundated with noisy fireworks in recent days, culminating with a mid-street display late Saturday night.

“We were fearful that they were going to burn down a house on our street or set our cars on fire. There were motorcycles and cars that were dodging fireworks as they were happening,” Mrs. Yurko said.

Last year, Cleveland police received 690 calls for reports of fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend alone; the department has not yet released statistics for related calls so far in 2021.

In years past, Mayor Frank Jackson has issued a statement reminding residents of the rules and fines for those who break them.

Neither his office nor the Cleveland Police Department responded to 19 News’ request for comment ahead of this year’s holiday.

In Amherst, police took to social media to warn residents about illegal fireworks there.

“Please understand that not everyone likes fireworks. In fact, often times pets, young children, and those suffering from anxiety are negatively impacted due to the loud noises,” the department wrote on Facebook. “When the police department fields complaints associated with fireworks we will take appropriate enforcement action for the peace of the city and its citizens. Violators could be cited for Disturbing the Peace, which is a misdemeanor of the third degree, and/or Possession, Sale or Discharge Prohibited, which is a misdemeanor in the first degree punishable by up to a $1,000.00 fine or six months in jail. As our July 4th approaches we want everyone to have an enjoyable and safe summer season.”

