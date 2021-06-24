Lincoln Electric hiring more than 50 people
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Lincoln Electric is holding a hiring event at its Mentor plant on Saturday, June 26.
A company spokesperson said they need to fill 55 positions; including, general production and material handling, as well as skilled electrical and mechanical jobs.
The job fair will be on June 26 from 9 a.m.-3 pm. at the Lincoln Electric Plant at 6500 Heisley Road in Mentor.
Advance registration is preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.
You need to bring a valid photo i.d. and a resume if you are unable to upload one during the online registration process.
Lincoln Electric offers:
- Advancement and Training Opportunities
- Guaranteed Employment (after three years)
- Profit-Sharing Program
- Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits
- 401(k) Matching Program
