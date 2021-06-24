2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lincoln Electric hiring more than 50 people

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Lincoln Electric is holding a hiring event at its Mentor plant on Saturday, June 26.

A company spokesperson said they need to fill 55 positions; including, general production and material handling, as well as skilled electrical and mechanical jobs.

The job fair will be on June 26 from 9 a.m.-3 pm. at the Lincoln Electric Plant at 6500 Heisley Road in Mentor.

Advance registration is preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.

You need to bring a valid photo i.d. and a resume if you are unable to upload one during the online registration process.

Lincoln Electric offers:

  • Advancement and Training Opportunities
  • Guaranteed Employment (after three years)
  • Profit-Sharing Program
  • Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits
  • 401(k) Matching Program

