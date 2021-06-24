Looking for work? 2 job fairs in Stark County Saturday

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohioans are scrambling to find work as the state’s $300 supplemental unemployment payments near an end.

The payments stop Saturday, the same day two job fairs are happening in Stark County.

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Arrow Passage Recovery are hosting separate job fairs. More than a dozen employers are looking to fill open positions.

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s job fair is happening from 10 a.m. to noon at 1365 Cherry Ave. NE in Canton.

A press release said attendants should bring a resume (if they have one) and be prepared for interviews. The Stark County and Akron campuses have several job openings, including warehouse specialists, delivery drivers, order selectors and more. Shift times vary. Click here to apply online.

Arrow Passage Recovery’s job fair is happening from noon to 2 p.m. at 721 Lincoln Way E in Massillon. Pre-registration isn’t required, according to an organizer. You could land an on-site interview. The organizer said these companies will attend:

Landmark Event Staffing

McDonald’s

Papa John’s

Domino’s

Bob Evans

Planned Parenthood

Buffalo Wild Wings

Safe Staffing of Ohio

911 Restoration

Surge Staffing

Aspire Staffing

Henderson’s

