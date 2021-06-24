2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged with murder for death of 2-year-old boy faces judge for arraignment

Ronald Hicks
Ronald Hicks(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of a killing a 2-year-old boy will be arraigned on Thursday.

Ronald Hicks was initially supposed to be arraigned on Thursday morning, but a staff shortage at the jail and Cuyahoga County Justice Center caused the hearing to be delayed until around 1 p.m.

Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police alleged that the 25-year-old suspect beat the toddler to death while he was watching four children during the time his girlfriend was at work.

The 2-year-old boy was found with a bag over his head.

This story will be updated.

