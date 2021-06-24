Medical examiner identifies 2 adults, 1 child killed in boating incident on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released the names of the two men and an 11-year-old child who died Wednesday after going for a boat ride.

According to Cleveland police, the Coast Guard found all the victims on a boat about two miles off shore around 6 p.m. after a witness saw the boat circling with the engines running.

Christopher Kedas, 45, of Huron, and Frank Opaskar, 76, of Avon Lake, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coast Guard crew towed the boat back to Station Cleveland Harbor and EMS rushed Owen Kedas, 11, of Huron, to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officials suspect carbon monoxide poisoning at this point in the investigation; however, they are waiting for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

