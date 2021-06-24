Mentor man pleads not guilty to killing his girlfriend’s dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor man accused of drowning and freezing his girlfriend’s puppy to death pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Thursday.

The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend. ((Source: Social media))

Phil Savelli is charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.

Highland Heights police said Savelli was caught on security video submerging Coco, a 10-month-old Yorkie, in water in the sink and then putting the puppy in the freezer more than once until she died.

He then allegedly put the dog back in bed where the girlfriend found her deceased.

Savelli remains out on bond and will be back in court on July 12.

Since 2016, state law makes it a felony to harm an animal. Anyone convicted of animal cruelty could face a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

