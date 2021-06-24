2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming up; rain chances start later tomorrow

19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Weather(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer air continues to build in. It will be breezy this afternoon with winds out of the south. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. Still not that humid. A good deal of sunshine today. It’ll be warmer tonight as well. We drop to the middle to upper 60s overnight. Low pressure tomorrow is forecast to track west of us then into eastern Michigan by evening. A wave of showers and thunder is forecast to track into our area in the afternoon. Best risk of rain is west of Cleveland. I went with scattered late afternoon showers and storms. Strong winds out of the south. Temperatures will be in the 80s for a high. The humidity level will also be on the rise into the weekend. A warm and humid day Saturday. The winds stay strong out of the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly along the lakeshore counties. High temperatures Saturday expected to be well in the 80s.

