Ohio health experts discuss possible link between COVID-19 vaccine and heart issues, especially in children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several leading health experts in Ohio, including a pediatric cardiologist, are set to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and its potential connection to myocarditis.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Saurabh Rajpal, of the Ohio State University, and Dr. Simon Lee, with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for 11:30 a.m. remarks.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is likely a link between the mRNA vaccines and myocarditis, a rare case of heart inflammation in children and young adults, but the benefits outweigh the risks from the coronavirus, health experts found.

According to CNN, just over 1,200 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported following approximately 300 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

