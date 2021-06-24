2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio health experts discuss possible link between COVID-19 vaccine and heart issues, especially in children

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several leading health experts in Ohio, including a pediatric cardiologist, are set to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and its potential connection to myocarditis.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Saurabh Rajpal, of the Ohio State University, and Dr. Simon Lee, with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for 11:30 a.m. remarks.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is likely a link between the mRNA vaccines and myocarditis, a rare case of heart inflammation in children and young adults, but the benefits outweigh the risks from the coronavirus, health experts found.

According to CNN, just over 1,200 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported following approximately 300 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

The winners of Ohio's final Vax-a-Million drawing were announced Wednesday night.
Meet the winners of Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million drawing
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 323 new COVID-19 cases
19 Health Alert
Dangerous and deadly weed begins blooming across parts of Ohio
Winners of Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million and scholarship drawings from Cincinnati and Brecksville