Police departments participate in crime prevention program

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers and guests from various police departments continue to participate Thursday in a three-day Ohio Crime Prevention Association course.

“We need to de-centralize ourselves from the police departments and actually get into the communities,” John Dipietro, past president of the association, said.

Invitees will study and discuss various elements pertaining to crime prevention. According to Dipietro, it involves a combination of community outreach and police action to create more effective policing.

Part of the discussion is determining what concerns a department’s residents: “What are they afraid of? What keeps [them] up at night?”

Another topic Dipietro hopes to cover is residential trust, as many citizens do not feel comfortable interacting with an officer. “Maybe that one interaction that came about was a negative, so that set the tone for the rest of their interactions,” he said.

One of the officers present was Salvatore Continenza, a patrolman for the Willougby Hills Police Department. He explained the program was an opportunity to learn how to apply police techniques of the future.

“The way that the police department and police, in general, is heading towards, it’s going to be a main focus for departments,” he said, “not just for us, but in the area.”

Upon the completion of the course, participants will take an exam to become certified crime prevention specialists through the OCPA.

Dipietro also hopes police departments can communicate to their neighborhoods that they care for their citizens.

“Police officers, we’re human beings too,” he said. “Police officers are out there, they care about the community.”

