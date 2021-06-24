2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Report 751 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Bodies have been found at a indigenous boarding school in Saskatchewan after the remains of 215 children were found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.(Andrew Snucins | Andrew Snucins/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month’s report of 215 at another school.

“This was a crime against humanity, an assault on First Nations,” said Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations in Saskatchewan. He said he expects more graves will be found on residential school grounds across Canada.

“We will not stop until we find all the bodies.”

The bodies were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where the Cowessess First Nation is now located, about 85 miles east of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.

Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess said that the graves were marked at one time, but that the Roman Catholic Church that operated the school had removed the markers.

“The Pope needs to apologize for what happened,” he said.

“An apology is one stage in the way of a healing journey.”

Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.

Following that discovery, Pope Francis expressed his pain over the discovery and pressed religious and political authorities to shed light on “this sad affair.” But he didn’t offer the apology sought by First Nations and by Canadian prime minister.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools, the majority of them run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Nicholas Balboa, who helped rescue a boy in the Florida building collapse, describes what...
'I saw an arm sticking out': Man describes helping boy stuck in building collapse
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
‘We have deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
Science gives a 'Whole Lotta Love' to a newly discovered frog species, naming it after Led...
New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license