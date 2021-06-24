2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file photo. Pelosi announced the creation of a select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

During a news conference, Pelosi said that she was moving forward with the panel because Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission four weeks ago.

“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.

The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.

A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Ohio health experts discuss possible link between COVID-19 vaccine and heart issues, especially in children