Spotted Owl in Tremont stays closed for the summer, opens outdoor sister location, Twin Palms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the heart of Tremont, there’s a new oasis, Twin Palms, a patio cocktail bar, from the team behind The Spotted Owl.

During the pandemic the bar remained closed owner, Will Hollingsworth said they effectively became a marketing team.

“We operated a lot in the digital space, it was very important to us that we kept the brand alive, that we stayed top of mind,” he said. Unwilling to jeopardize the brand over COVID concerns and restrictions, The Spotted Owl remains sidelined.

“I never wanted to limp in with this thing. I never wanted to compromise our product. I didn’t want to compromise the experience of our product,” he said.

The gates are finally open at The Spotted Owl Tremont but they’re operating outside only. I’ll explain on Cleveland 19 News at 5:00. Posted by Jen Picciano on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Twin Palms was born out of the to-go cocktail program they ran while the doors were shut, to keep the business open.

The concept is as hands-off as you want it to be. On the tables, there are menus you can scan with your phone, tableside ice, and all the ingredients come ready to go in a bag, so the server can make it tableside or you can make the cocktail yourself. Building a new patio-based business post-pandemic wasn’t without its challenges.

“Try to get a patio table. Give it a shot. I hope you’re ready to set up your patio in December,” said Director of Development, Sin-Jin Satayathum.

He says the initial response has been great.

“We have a chance to let people ease into the idea of being around folks and being around our stuff,” he said.

“It’s really been overwhelmingly positive, people’s response to this product, which really took a tremendous weight off me,” said Hollingsworth.

He hopes The Spotted Owl will reopen come fall. “We’ll be ready, customers will be ready. And we’ll be able to open in exactly the same way that we closed,” he said.

