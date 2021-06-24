Take a look inside Northeast Ohio’s Narcotics Intelligence Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News, along with Gov. Mike DeWine, was given a tour of a Northeast Ohio branch of the Narcotics Intelligence Center.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center was created by Gov. DeWine in 2019 as part of an effort to help law enforcement agencies investigate drug trafficking operations through analysis of cell phones and other electronic devices.

Specific locations of the facilities are undisclosed, but at least two have been established in the Columbus and Cleveland areas. There are plans to open additional locations in Toledo and Cincinnati.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, drug task force agencies seized 218 kilos of methamphetamine, 324 kilos of cocaine, 63 kilos of heroin, 63 kilos of fentanyl and fentanyl mixtures, and 2 grams of carfentanil in 2019.

This story will be updated.

