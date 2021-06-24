2 Strong 4 Bullies
TRAFFIC ALERT: Cleveland morning commuters should expect delays with traffic lights out on Euclid Avenue

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The traffic lights went out from Euclid Avenue from Stokes Boulevard to Mayfield Road around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and Cleveland Police are already warning morning commuters.

While there is no time estimate on when the lights will be fixed, police think it won’t be until after the morning rush.

Sgt. Jenner Ciaccia said commuters should leave earlier than usual and expect delays.

Cleveland Police will have traffic controllers to direct drivers in the area.

Tune into 19 News for your latest morning traffic reports from 5-7 a.m.

