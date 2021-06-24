TRAFFIC ALERT: Cleveland morning commuters should expect delays with traffic lights out on Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The traffic lights went out from Euclid Avenue from Stokes Boulevard to Mayfield Road around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and Cleveland Police are already warning morning commuters.

While there is no time estimate on when the lights will be fixed, police think it won’t be until after the morning rush.

Sgt. Jenner Ciaccia said commuters should leave earlier than usual and expect delays.

Cleveland Police will have traffic controllers to direct drivers in the area.

Tune into 19 News for your latest morning traffic reports from 5-7 a.m.

