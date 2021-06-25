2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old boy suspected of killing 33-year-old man, shooting 17-year-old boy in the face in Cleveland

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy is the suspect of a Cleveland shooting that killed a 33-year-old man and left a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 10420 block of Ignatius Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a male down and unresponsive.

Officers on scene found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout this body with two handguns nearby, Ciaccia said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to Ciaccia.

His identity has not yet been released.

Members of the Homicide Unit came to the scene for the investigation and learned the shooting happened on the day before at East 105th Street and Lorain Avenue, Ciaccia said.

Ciaccia said a 17-year-old boy said he was shot in the face.

However, she did not state where or when this second victim talked to police.

According to Ciaccia, surveillance video showed part of the shooting with the 33-year-old victim at the scene.

Police identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect and said he is a “known suspect in the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services.”

This homicide remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

