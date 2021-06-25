2 injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured Thursday night in a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police and EMS were called to Fuller Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth.

EMS said the 47-year-old female was in serious condition, and the 36-year-old male was in critical condition.

