2 injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured Thursday night in a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police and EMS were called to Fuller Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth.

EMS said the 47-year-old female was in serious condition, and the 36-year-old male was in critical condition.

19 News will have the more information when it becomes available.

Return for updates.

