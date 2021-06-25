35-year-old woman shot in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was injured early Friday morning when shots were fired in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near E. 93rd Street and Sandusky Avenue.
EMS rushed the woman to a local hospital in serious condition.
No word on arrests.
19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information. We’re waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
