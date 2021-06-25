35-year-old woman shot in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was injured early Friday morning when shots were fired in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near E. 93rd Street and Sandusky Avenue.

EMS rushed the woman to a local hospital in serious condition.

No word on arrests.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information. We’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.