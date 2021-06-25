2 Strong 4 Bullies
Avon police search for missing 17-year-old girl, believed to be at high risk for self harm

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old girl has been missing since Thursday evening and police said she is at “high risk” for self harm.

Mary Rocchine Shu Lepore left her Avon home around 7 p.m. driving a grey 2011 Chevy Impala, Ohio license plate FHG7352.

Mary Rocchine Shu Lepore was last seen on June 24, 2021.
Mary Rocchine Shu Lepore was last seen on June 24, 2021.

Family members told Avon police she left her phone behind and has not had any contact with friends or family.

Avon teenager went missing on June 24, 2021.
Avon teenager went missing on June 24, 2021.

Anyone with information please call Avon police at 440-934-1234.

