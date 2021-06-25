2 Strong 4 Bullies
Domestic violence suspect leads police on chase with bumper dragging for miles before crashing into Solon pole

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police released the dashcam video of the chase that went through multiple cities as a domestic violence suspect tried to escape officers on June 19.

SPD said Aurora Police broadcasted that the suspect drove off away from them, prompting the pursuit.

When the suspect drove through Bainbridge, they struck another car and continued on, according to SPD.

SPD said their officers spotted the suspect’s car on US-422 west.

Their dashcam video shows the suspect’s car dragging its back bumper for miles down the highway and sideroads.

It appears the car is about to hit a bus before it spins out, rams into a pole, and finally comes to a stop.

SPD confirmed there were only minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

