Driver crashes into Hinckley donut shop, causes major damage

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into Hinckley’s Coffee and Donuts at the corner Ridge Road and State Route 303 early Thursday morning.

Hinckley firefighters said two cars were involved in an accident and one of the vehicles ended up inside the restaurant.

One person was transported with minor injuries.

Representatives with the Medina County Building Department responded to the scene to assess the structural stability of the building.

Richfield firefighters, Granger Township firefighters and Brunswick firefighters all assisted Hinckley at the crash site.

