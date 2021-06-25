2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver crashes into Hinckley donut shop, causes major damage

(Source: Hinckley firefighters)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT
HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into Hinckley’s Coffee and Donuts at the corner Ridge Road and State Route 303 early Thursday morning.

Hinckley firefighters said two cars were involved in an accident and one of the vehicles ended up inside the restaurant.

One person was injured after a car crashed into a donut shop.
One person was transported with minor injuries.

The accident happened on June 24, 2021.
Representatives with the Medina County Building Department responded to the scene to assess the structural stability of the building.

The vehicle slammed into Hinckley's Coffee and Donuts.
Richfield firefighters, Granger Township firefighters and Brunswick firefighters all assisted Hinckley at the crash site.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

