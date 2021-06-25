2 Strong 4 Bullies
German police say several people killed, others injured, in Wuerzburg attack

German police said several people were killed, others injured, in attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg.(Gray News)
German police said several people were killed, others injured, in attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.

They said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him. It was unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Police said on Twitter that there is no danger to the population.

Police declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

