Gina DeJesus’ organization teams with Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee to help families, law enforcement

(Source: Raycom Images)((Source: Raycom Images))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio organizations are uniting to form a partnership that will assist families in need and local law enforcement agencies.

Gina DeJesus’s organization Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children, also known as Cleveland Missing, will join with the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee to form a “one-of-a-kind” service.

“This is a significant partnership that will serve the community well,” said Chief John Majoy, of the Newburgh Heights Police Department. “We have two entities with similar goals combining resources to help families and law enforcement.”

The Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee helps law enforcement agencies broadcast critical alerts regarding missing or endangered children to the communities.

Cleveland Missing was formed by DeJesus, a kidnapping survivor who was held against her will for nine years, and provides support for families with missing relatives.

