Hudson American Legion charter suspension could soon be lifted

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hudson American Legion post whose charter was suspended after a veteran’s microphone was intentionally muted at a Memorial Day event could soon have that suspension lifted.

Current members of Hudson Post 464 met Thursday to discuss the future of the post.

“We just have to let everybody know that what took place is unfortunate, and what we have to do is just learn from it,” Commander Roger Friend of the Ohio American Legion told 19 News Thursday.

Commander Friend said the post is looking to move forward and move past the now-infamous audio incident.

Retired Lt. Col. Barney Kemter was the veteran whose audio was lowered while speaking at the Memorial Day event in Hudson. The mic was muted when Kemter shared a story about the first Memorial Day and the role played by freed Black slaves.

Two of the event organizers, Cindy Suchan and Jim Garrison, were responsible for censoring Kemter. Suchan previously said the audio was lowered because they wanted Kemter to keep the speech focused on Hudson veterans.

But many didn’t buy that explanation. The incident made headlines around the United States and even the world. The outcry and backlash led to Suchan and Garrison resigning from their various roles.

Suchan stepped down as president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary.

Meanwhile, Garrison resigned as an officer of Post 464. That post was responsible for putting on the Memorial Day event, and its charter was suspended as a result.

The Ohio American Legion also called for Garrison to resign his membership altogether. Commander Friend told 19 News Thursday that hasn’t happened yet and said right now; the Legion is focused on giving Post 464 a fresh start.

“We’re actually going to do a revitalization of the post. We don’t want to lose the post,” Commander Friend said.

Friend met with members of the Hudson Legion post-Thursday to put together a strategy on how to move forward with new leadership. He told 19 News once new leadership is in place, the suspension will be lifted. That could happen as early as next week.

