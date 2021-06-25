Lakewood police warns of door-to-door NOPEC scam
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police Department posted on Twitter about door-to-door solicitors posing as NOPEC employees.
This is a scam, NOPEC will never knock on your door to get you to join the aggregation.
If a solicitor asks to see your utility bill, do not show them.
Lakewood police ask you to call 216-521-6773 if you see anything suspicious.
