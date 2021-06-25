2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood sets aside $1.6 million to prevent homelessness in city

1.68 million given to resource center
(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has made preventing homelessness a top priority.

The city council unanimously voted to allocate $1.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Lakewood Community Services Center.

“It’s very unusual for council to pass an ordinance, a resolution like this on the first request,” said the center’s executive director, Trish Rooney.

City officials said it was a no-brainer.

“Here is an immediate need,“ said Council President Dan O’Malley. “We’ve got people facing eviction, and this is a textbook reason to how these funds should be used.”

In the past 10 months, the center has given out more than $1.3 million.

That money is going to missed utility bills and paying peoples’ rent.

“Our clients are entry-level workers many times,” said Rooney. “They don’t make a lot of money. They’re unemployment is very low. I would say $189 a week.”

Rooney works closely with the families that come into the center for help. She said they’ve given funds to more than 700 families in the past 10 months

“Our clients have used them very, very wisely,” said Rooney. “They’ve set up payment plans with their landlords and they’ve paid ahead.”

Rooney said there are more residents that need help and their account is empty. That’s why this new funding from the ARPA is so important.

“Every time that I hear a story of someone we’ve been able to help, it just warms my heart and I know we’re doing the right thing,” said Mayor Meaghan George.

The eviction moratorium has been expanded until the end of July, giving Lakewood and other cities a little longer to help get everyone back on their feet.

