Medical examiner releases cause of death for 2 adults, 1 child killed in boating incident on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the two men and the 11-year-old boy who died Wednesday after going on a boat ride all died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Cleveland Police, the Coast Guard found all the victims on a boat about two miles offshore around 6 p.m. after a witness saw the boat circling with the engines running.

Christopher Kedas, 45, of Huron, and Frank Opaskar, 76, of Avon Lake, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coast Guard crew towed the boat back to Station Cleveland Harbor and EMS rushed Owen Kedas, 11, of Huron, to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

All the deaths were ruled accidental.

A friend of Kedas said, “He was the best of us, doing what he did best, being a great dad, taking his son out on a boat. It’s a real tragedy for his family and friends.”

“This is an incredibly sad and unfortunate accident. As we move forward through the summer boating season, be sure to check that your boat’s exhaust system and components are functioning properly,” said Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.

Coast Guard officials said they could not remember another incident of people dying on a boat from carbon monoxide poisoning but Petty Officer Jim Connor said that every boat owner should have a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector on their boat.

“Just because you are out in an open environment does not mean it can’t affect on you, while you are sitting idle, anything to that effect, to close to the exhaust, all of those things can play a factor,” Connor said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.