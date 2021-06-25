Mother of Akron boy shot at while playing basketball doesn’t feel safe after shooter released on bond

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of firing a gun at two Akron kids playing basketball is back on the streets. He’s still facing felony charges but he’s out on bond.

“It kind of upsets me a lot because I truly don’t know If he’ll really be safe or not,” said Dolly Young, mother of one of the victims. “I don’t know if we can keep him safe.”

Last year, Dolly Young’s now 12-year-old disabled son was shot at while playing basketball with a friend outside their Akron home.

“He’s very distraught, very upset, very scared,” she said. “He doesn’t know if he can trust a white car coming down the street or not. He’s afraid it’s gonna be him coming after him.”

According to Akron Police, last October 19-year-old Tyler Duncan was speeding down Rockaway Street while two kids were playing basketball. Police said when the kids yelled at the driver to slow down, he stopped, pulled out a gun and fired three shots at the boys. Thankfully neither of the kids were hurt. The Akron mom said the 15-year-old boy who was with her son grabbed him and pushed him out of the line of fire.

“I am very grateful he protected him because if he wouldn’t have done that, I don’t think either one of them would be here today,” said Young.

On Monday Duncan was released on a $100,000 bond.

Duncan is facing multiple charges including felonious assault with a deadly weapon. He was also wanted for other felonies at the time of his arrest. Young said her son now suffers from PTSD, so badly that they moved out of their home on Rockaway Street.

“Anytime a loud boom whatever he would freak out, so we just decided for his safety because we didn’t know if they were gonna catch him, what they were gonna do after they did get him,” explained Young. “It’s just it’s really upsetting because we had a life here and it’s gone, it’s gone.”

But for now, Duncan is out on the streets until his trial in July.

“It’s heartbreaking that they can let somebody like this out on the streets. Nobody is really safe not knowing what he could potentially do next.”

Due to Young’s insistence that she didn’t feel safe the prosecutor filed a motion for an emergency hearing on June 30th. The court will request that Duncan is monitored by a GPS to give the families some peace of mind.

