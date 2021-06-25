Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms in the area today and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is near Chicago this morning. It will track through southern Michigan this afternoon and evening. This will be the trigger for showers and storms today. The better chance comes this afternoon and west of Cleveland. Not expecting severe weather, but downpours certainly a threat. The air mass is warm and humid and will stay that way through the weekend. High temperatures today in the 80s. A strong south wind at 15-25 mph. It’ll be windy tonight with a high chance of showers and storms. Temperatures only drop to around 70 degrees overnight. The wind stays up tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms around. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. The rain threat actually ends later Saturday evening. I now kept Sunday dry. Partly cloudy sky and breezy. A hot day with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees.

