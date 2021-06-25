Oatey Manufacturing offers incentives for new hires as expanded unemployment benefits expire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re looking for a job, it’s a buyer’s market, even as the expanded unemployment benefits in Ohio expire on June 26.

Dalithia Smith, the chief human resources officer at Oatey, a large Cleveland-based plumbing manufacturer, said she would encourage people who are now starting to look for a job that they research the companies they are considering.

“The reality is, it is tough. Many companies are hiring and that’s why I always encourage people to look at the overall business,” she said.

Oatey, in business for over a 100 years, has seen a surge in demand for its products and needs people to help meet those demands in production and distribution. The company will host a hiring event at their West 160th Street facility on Saturday.

And in this job market, to hire the best people, Oatey decided to offer some incentives, including a $1,000 signing bonus, a $15.00 an hour starting wage, and what they call a generous benefits package for full-time hires.

They have jobs available in production operations, as material handlers and maintenance techs.

“We have career advancement opportunity, get in the door, have fun with the job, perform and you will see opportunity for you to continue, advance and grow,” Smith said.

John Dettore is the director of distribution; his crew in the warehouse is carrying a heavy load right now.

“We’re working daily O.T. Currently, we’re working some occasional weekend overtime, certainly the demand is there,” he said.

The hiring event runs Saturday June 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4675 West 160th Street and walk-ins will be accepted.

