2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Task Force 1 prepares for potential deployment for recovery efforts at Florida condo tower collapse

Condo de Florida colapsa. (Cropped Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)
Condo de Florida colapsa. (Cropped Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 has been placed on “alert” by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for possible deployment to Florida.

The status means the group should start the final steps in preparing to respond to assist at the condominium building collapse in Surfside, Fla.

As of early Friday morning, four people were confirmed dead and 159 remain unaccounted for.

Nearly 100 are unaccounted for in a condo collapse in Miami.
Nearly 100 are unaccounted for in a condo collapse in Miami.

The Dayton-based emergency response team would aid with search operations, medical duties, and recovery efforts.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

The Federation of Network Ministries is hosting a "Day of Kindness" Saturday.
Do something nice today: Cleveland churches partner for ‘Day of Kindness’
Domestic violence suspect leads police on chase with bumper dragging for miles before crashing...
Domestic violence suspect leads police on chase with bumper dragging for miles before crashing into Cleveland pole
35-year-old woman shot in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
35-year-old woman shot in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
2 injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
2 injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side