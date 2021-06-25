2 Strong 4 Bullies
Olmsted Falls police close park bathroom due to vandalism

(Source: Olmsted Falls police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Falls police have been forced to shut down the public bathrooms at Frontier Park due to multiple incidents of vandalism.

Vandalism inside the bathrooms at Frontier Park.
Olmsted Falls police said it is too costly for the city to constantly replace hand sanitizer stations, toilet paper holders, etc.

According to police, they were replacing those items on an almost weekly basis.

Police added they are taking other action besides regular, routine uniformed patrols to address the problem.

At this time, police do not know when the restrooms will re-open.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

