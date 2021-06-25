2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals arrest man for Akron New Year’s Eve murder

Tayunte Griffin (Source: Akron police)
Tayunte Griffin (Source: Akron police)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a murder police said he committed on Dec. 31, 2020.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took Tayunte Griffin into custody in the 1800 block of Springfield Lake Blvd. in Akron.

Sincere Morrow, 19, died after being shot multiple times in the 900 block of Baughman Street in Akron.

Police were called out to the home at 11:12 p.m.

Morrow was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

