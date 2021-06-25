‘World’s largest bounce house’ is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The world’s largest bounce house is coming to the Cleveland area this summer.

A 13,000-square-foot inflatable attraction will be installed a Victory Sports Park, beginning Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22, as part of “The Big Bounce America” tour.

The bounce house features four massive inflatable obstacles, a customized sports arena, an obstacle course, and more.

Tickets are available for family or adult-only sessions.

Victory Sports Park is located at 7777 Victory Lane in North Ridgeville.

