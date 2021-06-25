2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘World’s largest bounce house’ is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The world’s largest bounce house is coming to the Cleveland area this summer.

A 13,000-square-foot inflatable attraction will be installed a Victory Sports Park, beginning Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22, as part of “The Big Bounce America” tour.

The bounce house features four massive inflatable obstacles, a customized sports arena, an obstacle course, and more.

Tickets are available for family or adult-only sessions.

Victory Sports Park is located at 7777 Victory Lane in North Ridgeville.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

(Source: Hinckley firefighters)
Driver crashes into Hinckley donut shop, causes major damage
(Source: Raycom Images)
Gina DeJesus’ organization teams with Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee to help families, law enforcement
The Federation of Network Ministries is hosting a "Day of Kindness" Saturday.
Do something nice today: Cleveland churches partner for ‘Day of Kindness’
Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014....
Tamir Rice would have celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday